Gut Branding









Gut is an agency based in Miami and Buenos Aires. They wanted a branding that represented their core value: having the guts to do something that hasn't been done before. Looking at other advertising agencies’ logos, we realized almost all look identical, using clean, modernist sans or serif fonts. We wanted to create something very different, resulting in an abstract spiral logo animation inspired by gut intestines.





The visual language created for the logo was carried out through abstract iconography and animations that could be used flexibly across Gut's branded materials, all inspired by the “gut feeling." When you look at the branding images, your mind and eye must instinctively trust that the movement will continue, despite its elusive & complicated feel. You have to trust your gut.





