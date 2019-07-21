Hotel Sepp - Branding

H O T E L S E P P
It’s gonna be exSEPPtional.
Anyone who has ever been to the SEPP knows that
there is a place even better than home.
This form of celebrating life together with charming
extravagance, in the midst of the most beautiful Alpine scenery,
is most likely unique. We call it Luxury with a twist.
C R E D I T S:
Client: Eder Hotels GmbH
Creative Director: Mike Fuisz
Art Direction: Nicole Lugitsch
Graphic Design:Nicole Lugitsch, Lena Wurm, Martina Kogler
Consulting, concept & project management: Lisa Haller
Architect: Sepp Schwaiger
Text: Sabrina Luttenberger, Lisa Haller, Thomas Pokorn
Photos: Mia Felina, Lumikki
Illustration: Elisabeth Schagerl
Webdesign: Nicole Lugitsch, Jürgen Genser, Sabine Schlacher
