The Blue Border
Kilian Schönberger
THE BLUE BORDER
by Kilian Schönberger  |  Location: Central Europe



The so-called blue hour is the period of twilight in the morning or evening. But it's far more than just a special light mood. For me it's a magical border between the rational daylight world and the mystic realm of the night. Especially when fog hides the landscape behind a white veil even familiar views turn into fantastic sceneries.
Like a visual novelist I'm trying to capture this daily transformation of the world with my camera.
A silent witness of these magic moments between day and night, right on the Blue Border.

THE BLUE BORDER
a series by Kilian Schönberger 2019


kilianschoenberger@googlemail.com

