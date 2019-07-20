T HE B LUE B ORDER



by Kilian Schönberger | Location: Central Europe















The so-called blue hour is the period of twilight in the morning or evening. But it's far more than just a special light mood. For me it's a magical border between the rational daylight world and the mystic realm of the night. Especially when fog hides the landscape behind a white veil even familiar views turn into fantastic sceneries.



Like a visual novelist I'm trying to capture this daily transformation of the world with my camera.



A silent witness of these magic moments between day and night, right on the Blue Border.





