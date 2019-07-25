CPT – Branding, Web Design





Logo: Reflecting the center’s dynamic DIY approach, the logo builds on the acronym (CPT) whereby letters can be arranged freely within the system and are framed by parentheses. Our research into language and expression of ideas through typography led the conceptual rediscovery of parentheses: They allow writers the freedom to provide additional and clarifying information, inserting relevant thought, always providing context and content.

This variable branding system can be used both statically and animated, adapting to various formats and spacial contexts, but moreover it can easily be typed out and used together with research texts, or claims, creating connected streams of thought.







