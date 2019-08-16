FITC 2019 Toronto Opening Titles





I had a great opportunity to contribute as a 2D motion designer creating 2019 FITC Toronto’s titles directed by Beeple AKA Mike Winkelmann.





It was really fun to explore designing a set of geometric based characters that were used as various transitions between 3D scenes. I created clean shapes that were incorporated with vivid colors and small details. I made sure the whole 2D aesthetic would go well with the established 3D world created by Mike. I also had a chance to design the second set of characters that would be a part of the main character’s room posters.



