FITC 2019 Toronto Opening Titles
Sofie Lee

I had a great opportunity to contribute as a 2D motion designer creating 2019 FITC Toronto’s titles directed by Beeple AKA Mike Winkelmann.

It was really fun to explore designing a set of geometric based characters that were used as various transitions between 3D scenes. I created clean shapes that were incorporated with vivid colors and small details. I made sure the whole 2D aesthetic would go well with the established 3D world created by Mike. I also had a chance to design the second set of characters that would be a part of the main character’s room posters. 

Openings for FITC Torontofitc.ca/event/to19/

Directed by Beeple / beeple-crap.com/
Music by Joyryde - "IM GONE"

3D Artists : David Ariew, Charles Deck, Jon Hutton, Luis Miranda, Christopher Rutledge, Stylow, Beeple
2D Artists : Sam Burton, Sofie Lee, Pleasecallmechamp, Deekay Kwon, Seongjin Yoon

Costumes : Jenpoe, Stanky Dee


.
THANKS FOR WATCHING
.
FITC 2019 Toronto Opening Titles
156
580
13
Published:
Sofie Lee

    Owners

    Sofie Lee Portland, OR, USA

    Credits

    beeple (mike winkelmann) Charleston, SC, USA

    FITC 2019 Toronto Opening Titles

    FITC Toronto is a globally recognized industry event showcasing the best the world has to offer in design, digital development, media and innovat Read More
    156
    580
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.