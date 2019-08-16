FITC 2019 Toronto Opening Titles

I had a great opportunity to contribute as a 2D motion designer creating 2019 FITC Toronto’s titles directed by Beeple AKA Mike Winkelmann.
It was really fun to explore designing a set of geometric based characters that were used as various transitions between 3D scenes. I created clean shapes that were incorporated with vivid colors and small details. I made sure the whole 2D aesthetic would go well with the established 3D world created by Mike. I also had a chance to design the second set of characters that would be a part of the main character’s room posters.
Openings for FITC Toronto / fitc.ca/event/to19/
Directed by Beeple / beeple-crap.com/
Music by Joyryde - "IM GONE"
3D Artists : David Ariew, Charles Deck, Jon Hutton, Luis Miranda, Christopher Rutledge, Stylow, Beeple
2D Artists : Sam Burton, Sofie Lee, Pleasecallmechamp, Deekay Kwon, Seongjin Yoon
Costumes : Jenpoe, Stanky Dee