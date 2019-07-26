KUKERI
The dance of the masked people is a mystic unity of rhythm, sound, and color. They move in special rhythmic steps. They fill the air with the sounds of their bells and of whispered blessings for prosperity. The costumes cover most of the body and include decorated wooden masks of animals (sometimes double-faced) and large bells attached to the belt. The custom is spread all over the South and Central Europe - in Romania, Moldova, Serbia, Greece, Northern Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria





Don’t panic! I’m a kuker from Bulgaria. I’m more frightening than a monster, I’m uglier than a goblin, I’m darker than the night. That’s because I scare all evil so that there is prosperity and welfare.
