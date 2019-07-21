'Building Cycles,' Identity System
'Building Cycles'
Brand Identity
The Storefront for Art and Architecture hosted its 2019 Spring Benefit as a block party at La Marqueta, the historic open-air market in East Harlem. The evening’s honorees included the artist collective Brigada Puerta de Tierra, architect Diana Agrest and artist Jorge Pardo. Pentagram's Natasha Jen designed the branding for the event, which features a custom typeface and a vibrant yellow inspired by the location.  The identity system centers on a custom typeface with letterforms that will evolve over the year from fluid, organic curves to a more rigid, rectilinear structure, and back again. Using shape and form, the typography subtly references the stages of defining and constructing space and architectural renewal. ​​​​​​​
    Brand identity for the Storefront for Art and Architecture’s Spring 2019 Benefit at La Marqueta in New York.
