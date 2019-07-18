Discover
Procreate Commissions
Alexandra Zutto
Follow
Following
Unfollow
7/18/2019
Guys from Savage asked me to create some drawings for Procreate and Procreate Pocket apps. A couple of them was used as a default images -)
My personal Procreate drawing
Procreate Commissions
Published:
July 16th, 2019
Alexandra Zutto
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Alexandra Zutto
New York, NY, USA
Procreate Commissions
