Handsome Corporation has one of the highest brand value in the domestic fashion industry. Along with local women’s wear brands (TIME, MINE, SYSTEM, SJSJ, the CASHMERE, LATT BT T, OBZEE, O’2nd, 2nd floor) and domestic men’s wear brands (TIME homme, SYSTEM homme), Handsome owns imported brands (LANVIN, CLUB MONACO, BALLY, PORTS 1961, 3.1 Phillop Lim, ROCHAS) as well.

CFC has developed the visual identity of a new concept store brand 'The Handsome Haus' that curates Handsome's various brands to suit their customer’s lifestyle. The two ‘H’s, representing the Handsome House, are combined into a variety of compositions, forming a unique visual language of Handsome. The developed motifs are applied in various shop items such as signage systems and packages.