Illustrations III
Behance.net
—
7/15/2019
2019 Selected illustrations
Google Doodle
The New Yorker
The New York Times
Elysium Health
Climate Action
The Guardian
Thank you for watching!
Illustrations III
66
287
2
Published:
July 14th, 2019
Mikyung Lee
Illustrations 2018 II
Mikyung Lee
1,981
18,923
Featured In
Illustration
—
8/3/2018
Illustrations 2018 I
Mikyung Lee
1,255
12,156
O D Y S S E Y
Mikyung Lee
981
5,725
Playboy
Mikyung Lee
919
7,759
Featured In
Photoshop
—
9/9/2018
Outside magazine
Mikyung Lee
1,048
8,374
Featured In
Illustration
—
12/16/2017
Featured In
Photoshop
—
5/2/2018
J A Z Z
Mikyung Lee
2,220
15,570
Snapchat - Chuseok
Multiple Owners
Mac Wojcik
Mikyung Lee
156
1,177
Featured In
Motion
—
3/5/2018
Explainer Video: Visual Recognition
Multiple Owners
Alexander Tumanov
Vidico // Agency
Vadim Luks
Mikyung Lee
Oleg Kulinich
Yaroslav Kuryanovich
Daruma Audio
Саня Терёшин
2,131
21,561
Mikyung Lee
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
https://www.instagram.com/mikyung__lee/
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Editorial Design
,
Digital Art
,
ILLUSTRATION
editorial
colors
illustrators
Style
New York
Korea
korean illustrator
mikyunglee
Mikyung
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
