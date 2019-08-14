minimalist leather wallet

photo- cac studio
can studio collection --- cac studio x maker
collection by cac studio - (cloudandco). founded on a deep longing for quality basics. works with experienced makers to build a collection of honest objects that a) reflects our modern times b)will last/remain to be needed.
collection 01
our first product and collection — the wallet. comes in two styles, four colors. design by reduction, crafted from an invisible construction. ideation and design by cloudandco (led by yeongkyu yoo). made by hanbo enc. (maker with 30+ years of expert experience in fabric and leather goods production).
Invisible stitches 투명한 경계선으로 상상한 형태
To capture the beauty of quality leather, we focused on bringing its texture to the foreground. This meant keeping all unnecessary details invisible, including stitches. The multi-layer construction was carefully conceived so that once assembled, the form is completely uniform in thickness. To finish it off, the edges are precisely painted for the ultimate seamless look — just like a solid sheet of beautiful leather.
A simple initiative 궁극의 미니멀디자인 + 장인정신
Our goal was simple — to create a wallet that feels like one in the hands. A monolith to the eye, without any visible seams. To achieve such a form, we hid all the magic underneath. Below the surface lies up to 13 layers of construction, depending on the wallet. Each layer is artfully engineered. The resulting form is a fluid shape that is seamless, slim and durable — effortless on the surface, thoughtful within.
Wallet.Type1 is constructed from 15 layers —— every layer contributes to become a singular form
packaging
Two styles — 4 colors
The cac studio collection wallets come in two different styles. Wallet.Type1 is a bi-fold design with 6 pockets, and
SlimWallet.Type1 is a card wallet with 2 pockets. Each design is available in four colors
“tradition and technology come together to form a new level of precision”
maker
hb inc. expert in shaping and manipulating leather and fabric for over 20 years. product production led by an artisan with 30 years+ of experience in relevant field. has worked extensively with partners including montblanc, microsoft and samsung. based in seoul.
cac studio collection x leica for limited edition
credits
creative director + designer : yeongkyu yoo
creative director + designer : yeongkyu yoo
editor & brand advisor : michelle park
designers : sebin oh, nara ok
photographer : cac studio
package developers : yuto korea - yohan ku, yuto china - hedy shao
maker : hanbo - dongha um, guntae kim