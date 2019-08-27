Proyecto Cop. 01





VLAD (vampire)

Vlad is in love. I spent an hour this morning choosing his outfit (his favorite tie, sock and trouser combo) and ironed them meticulously. I slicked back his hair, shaved the couple hairs on his upper lip and pulled on his favorite cape. I was ready to go. I walked to school with a shuffle, a nervous frown and a blush sat on his cheeks; his carefully selected gifts swinging in his hands. He had spent the whole weekend choosing his gifts for his love, taking advice from his parents. His Mother (Marguerite) telling him to hand pick some pretty flowers and his Father (Dracula) proclaiming "THE DEADER THE GIFT, THE BETTER THE GIFT!" So Vlad, after some hard thinking, decided on a couple of old handpicked flowers and a rat he had found behind the bin in his garden. I thought the balance between the prettiness of the flowers (a very human tradition) and the darkness of the dead rat would be a perfect gift for any monster around. Vlad stood at the gates of Hallow High, the students bustling through him, he had froze. I could not declare his love to them, what had I been thinking! He started to turn, planning on throwing his gifts behind a tree somewhere when he caught eyes with his love. They were walking towards him, a smile on their face and a small wave being shyly offered. Vlad had a surge of confidence, turning back to face the gate and making his way to his love, flowers and rat confidently in hand.



