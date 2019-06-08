AKJ - Identity and web













Result



After the implementation of the presentation material and the updated visual identity, AKJ experienced an immediate effect both in terms of increased self-confidence and positive feedback. They have been invited to a number of forums, not only to present themselves and their products, but also to share their views on the future of asset management.





Following from this, the new focus on simplification has made it possible for the company to sharpen its offering to a demanding international market.





In May 2019, AKJ Crypto launched its Crypto fund (Avenue Crypto) aimed at professional investors, a milestone for the company. The Crypto platform reflects the AKJ Group's traditional hedge fund platform, which was named best hedge fund platform for the fourth consecutive year in 2019.





We are proud to be part of this journey.











