AKJ - Identity and web

Challenge
AKJ is a hybrid in the financial world and offers global brokerage services, digital tools and specialist expertise in hedge funds. Established in 1995, AK Jensen Group Limited and its subsidiaries are owned by shareholders with over $18 billion in total assets. The Group serves hedge funds and institutional clients in 35 countries around the world.
When their customers invest money they’re first and foremost looking for security.
Solution
Mission was responsible for redesigning the presentation material of AKJ’s hedge fund solutions, focusing on establishing a lasting impression of quality and safety. Following our recommendation, the entire identity was then redesigned with this in mind. Everything from logo, colour palette, typography, icons, pattern to photo style were defined and implemented. We also designed two websites from the bottom up, one for AKJ itself and another for their own crypto currency platform.
“So, soooooooooo beautiful”
– Anders K. Jensen, Executive Chairman
Result
After the implementation of the presentation material and the updated visual identity, AKJ experienced an immediate effect both in terms of increased self-confidence and positive feedback. They have been invited to a number of forums, not only to present themselves and their products, but also to share their views on the future of asset management.
Following from this, the new focus on simplification has made it possible for the company to sharpen its offering to a demanding international market.
In May 2019, AKJ Crypto launched its Crypto fund (Avenue Crypto) aimed at professional investors, a milestone for the company. The Crypto platform reflects the AKJ Group's traditional hedge fund platform, which was named best hedge fund platform for the fourth consecutive year in 2019.
We are proud to be part of this journey.
“Simplicity is the new sophistication, said Karl Martin Sætren, Design Director of Mission, and thus created an expression that bridges the most complicated technological and rule-bound solutions to something that can be understood in the normal world. Mission is the most productive partner we have at AKJ, regardless of industry.”
- Anders K. Jensen, Executive Chairman