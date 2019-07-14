Discover
Sneakers Magazine
7/14/2019
A series of Illustrations that i made to Sneakers Magzine a while ago. I have always been a big sneaker head and have a big interest in fashion so this made this one of the funnest projects i´ve been working on.
Sneakers Magazine
Published:
July 11th, 2019
Jeff Östberg
Jeff Östberg
Stockholm, Sweden
Sneakers Magazine
Illustrations made for Sneakers Magazine.
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Fashion
,
Drawing
,
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.