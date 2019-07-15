Discover
Digital Addiction
Mirko Grisendi
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/15/2019
Illustrations made for
Digital Startups
Thank you for watching
Some of these illustrations are available on
Vector Arte
Digital Addiction
108
548
5
Published:
July 11th, 2019
Mirko Grisendi
Owners
Mirko Grisendi
Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy
Digital Addiction
People involved in daily interactive activities. Illustrations made for digital startups.
108
548
5
Published:
July 11th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Affinity Designer
Procreate
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Art Direction
,
Drawing
,
digital
Technology
society
lifestyle
social network
smartphone
people
Interface
ux
design
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
