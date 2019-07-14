Discover
Recent Artwork 19
Flora Borsi
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/14/2019
Recent Artwork
2019
Thanks for watching
Flóra Borsi, 2019
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Recent Artwork 19
234
1,281
22
Published:
July 10th, 2019
Flora Borsi
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
6/22/2019
Flora Borsi x Hasselblad pt. II
Flora Borsi
1,121
14,716
Featured In
Lightroom
—
6/20/2019
Imitation of Hyperrealism
Flora Borsi
387
7,345
Featured In
Lightroom
—
5/29/2019
Featured In
Photography
—
6/4/2019
from Paris with love
Flora Borsi
671
5,084
Featured In
Lightroom
—
5/14/2019
Featured In
Photography
—
6/20/2019
FIRST HOUR: HONG KONG
Flora Borsi
996
9,117
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/22/2019
Selfie
Flora Borsi
3,756
34,183
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/9/2018
Flóra Borsi & Hasselblad
Flora Borsi
1,579
18,432
Adobe Creative Cloud 2019
Multiple Owners
Flora Borsi
John Caponi
Michael Jarrott
1,302
8,781
Featured In
Lightroom
—
3/16/2018
Featured In
Photography
—
4/5/2018
Recent Artwork VI.
Flora Borsi
1,592
15,596
Featured In
Photoshop Mix
—
10/31/2017
Keetra Dean Dixon & Luke Choice & Flora Borsi - MIOM
Multiple Owners
Pollyanna Macchiano
Sam Wick
Flora Borsi
Matthew Richmond
753
50,866
Featured In
Photography
—
5/31/2017
Featured In
Photoshop
—
8/7/2017
The Forgotten Dream
Flora Borsi
1,127
10,231
Owners
Flora Borsi
Budapest, Hungary
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Recent Artwork 19
Recent Artwork from 2019
234
1,281
22
Published:
July 10th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Lightroom
View Gallery
Download Now
Hasselblad X1D
Hasselblad X1D II
Profoto B1
Wacom Intuos
Creative Fields
Digital Photography
,
Photography
,
Photo Manipulation
photomanipulation
contemporary
art
fine art
conceptual
self portrait
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
