Art & Design 2019
Santi Zoraidez
Follow
Following
Unfollow
7/12/2019
Art & Design 2019
Published:
July 9th, 2019
Santi Zoraidez
Vitra / Visplay QUBO
Santi Zoraidez
634
4,623
Nike Epic React
Multiple Owners
Santi Zoraidez
Facu Labo
5,714
72,625
Apple – What the Heck is ASMR Anyway?
Santi Zoraidez
975
8,748
Foreo Luna3
Santi Zoraidez
37
195
LGSignature by Santi Zoraidez
Santi Zoraidez
1,175
9,979
Finally some free time!
Santi Zoraidez
4,938
49,200
Colorful Nooks
Santi Zoraidez
1,530
11,593
Van Cleef & Arpels
Santi Zoraidez
1,168
14,515
Nike Jordan XXXI + I
Santi Zoraidez
1,201
13,181
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo
Multiple Owners
Santi Zoraidez
Facu Labo
991
8,571
Santi Zoraidez
Berlin, Germany
Art & Design 2019
July 9th 2019
Creative Fields
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Industrial Design
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
