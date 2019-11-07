The Finders Keepers – Autumn/Winter 2019
Oh Babushka


The Finders Keepers
Autumn/Winter 2019

The Finders Keepers is a design market, that features the work of independent makers and designers from across Australia. With events held in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, the market promotes and supports over 1200 sellers each year. Working closely with The Finders Keepers and the season's feature artist The Adventures Of, we developed the Brand Campaign for the Autumn/Winter 2019 Season. Each city required a unique visual variation of the seasonal campaign – this was achieved with distinct colour palettes and an illustrated hero, created by the season's feature artist.

Watch out for The Finders Keepers Spring/Summer 2019 campaign kick off – another very exciting collaboration with our studio!


Event photos by Samee Lapham


Custom Instagram Stories Stickers
201
1,004
2
