Goddess--A Mythology

GODDESS
--A Contemporary Chinese Mythology
ISBN：9787556241682
Category: Middle Grade
2019, spring
Interior illustrations and Book Jacket Art Display
I grew up with Chinese traditional art, which had a great influence on my creation. At the same time, I am very fond of picture books from worldwide. When I got this manuscript adapted from Chinese folklore, I am experimenting what I learned from east and west to show something fresh to Chinese readers, while bring it closer to foreign readers:-) Wish you enjoy this book! Thank you for looking.