Goddess--A Mythology
Vikki Zhang
GODDESS
--A Contemporary Chinese Mythology
       
ISBN：9787556241682
Category: Middle Grade
2019, spring
Interior illustrations and Book Jacket Art Display
I grew up with Chinese traditional art, which had a great influence on my creation. At the same time, I am very fond of picture books from worldwide. When I got this manuscript adapted from Chinese folklore, I am experimenting what I learned from east and west to show something fresh to Chinese readers, while bring it closer to foreign readers:-) Wish you enjoy this book! Thank you for looking. 
Goddess--A Mythology
165
856
10
Published:
Vikki Zhang

    Owners

    Vikki Zhang New York, NY, USA

    Goddess--A Mythology

    为《天女》这本书做的内文插画和封面。这是SVA研究生毕业后的夏天画的书，很高兴和湖南少儿出版社的吴编辑合作，同时很荣幸和儿童作家周静交流我们的想法。这是一则现代神话，我在创作时借鉴了永乐宫和法海寺的壁画的技法、造型，宋代李公麟和吴道子的线描相信爱drawing的同好都不陌生，我又温习了下。 Read More
    165
    856
    10
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.