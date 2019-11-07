ADC Creative Week 2019

ADC Creative Week –
Welcome to the Creative Circus
Each year the ADC Creative Week aims to bring together creatives from all over the world under one motto to share their unique views, philosophy and vision. The motto of 2019 was Welcome to the Creative Circus. After a long Sketching Phase, we decided to bring together the arena of the circus, the etymology of the word Circus and the movement of the artists in one concept: The Turning Point. Creating a system from this concept, we created different posters, animations and digital Communications for the event.
Designers Stefan Hürlemann
Mentoring Jonas Vögeli
thank you