BMW VISION M NEXT
BMW VISION M NEXT

Client: BMW Group 
Creative Direction: Julia Obermeier 
Projectmanagement: Raphael Jasinski
CGI-Artist / CarRenderings: Oliver Kossatz c/o PX2
Modeling: Jan Fischer
Photography & PostProduction: Agnieszka Doroszewicz c/o SeverinWendeler&PX2
Talent: AketchJoy c/o M4 Models
Styling: Margie Otte c/o Kathrin Hoberg Artists
H&M: Markus Kopp
Production: www.wagner-productions.com


It was a blast being a part of this project, even though it was an extremely challenging project with a tight collaboration between photography, CGI cars, studio images, 360°- imaging and short animations.

Many thanks to the whole team: Julia, Fabio, Raphael, Antje, Dieter, Dominik, Kerstin, Oliver, Nicole, Steffen, Michi, Aurelia, Aketch Joy, Margie, Sigi, Markus, …
Special thanks to Julia and Fabio for their trust, courage and the creative freedom I was given! I really love being involved early in the development of a concept, thank you very much for this opportunity!
