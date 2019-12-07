BMW VISION M NEXT

Client: BMW Group

Creative Direction: Julia Obermeier

Projectmanagement: Raphael Jasinski

CGI-Artist / CarRenderings: Oliver Kossatz c/o PX2

Modeling: Jan Fischer

Photography & PostProduction: Agnieszka Doroszewicz c/o SeverinWendeler&PX2

Talent: AketchJoy c/o M4 Models

Styling: Margie Otte c/o Kathrin Hoberg Artists

H&M: Markus Kopp

Production: www.wagner-productions.com





It was a blast being a part of this project, even though it was an extremely challenging project with a tight collaboration between photography, CGI cars, studio images, 360°- imaging and short animations.