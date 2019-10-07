TCM - logo + alphabet
Wete Studio
Commissioned logotype + alphabet for TCM (Turner Classic Movies) tv channel. The goal was to make a subtle change to the old logo that modernizes it and gives it a more actual and fresh look. 

Initially the idea was not to change the logo too much but to update it a bit. As we were working on new proposals we saw that we could take a step further and make something more different/risky, always maintaining the essence of the old one. I think it's interesting to see the evolution to understand the result.

Once we had the logo we began to develop the alphabet, an important piece within the identity since it would accompany the titles in the different animated pieces.

Art Direction: Ignacio Gaubert
Typography: Wete
Creative Direction: Alberto Montero
Creative and Production Manager: Pedro González 

    Creative Fields

