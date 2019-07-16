Discover
Black Knob Café
Super Magic Friend
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/16/2019
BLACK KNOB CAFÉ
Branding & Packaging
---
Black Knob Café is a project specialized in coffee cocktails inside Japan CDMX, an electronic music club in the roaring neighborhood of la Colonia Roma, Mexico City.
Black Knob
Japan CDMX
Black Knob Café
241
1,625
12
Published:
July 8th, 2019
Super Magic Friend
Featured In
Featured In
Featured In
Owners
Super Magic Friend
Mexico City, Mexico
Creative Fields
Branding
Art Direction
Packaging
Coffee
bar
electronic music
cafe
music
club
black
menu
synthesizer
cocktails
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
