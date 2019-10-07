A kōan zen says "If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?". But furthermore, if something falls from the sky and no one is around to see it, what happens?



Maybe nothing would happen in your world, but in Gidru, that occurrence may set off a series of events that'll change absolutely everything and will make the world fall into oblivion...or maybe, just maybe, Gidru is not that different after all, and nothing will change, and no one will change... and NoOne, will change...

