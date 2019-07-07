#THEUPSIDEDOWN
Xavier Portela
Collection: The Upside Down Glow
Photographer: Xavier Portela

The Upside Down Glow, inspired by the American TV series: Stranger Things.
When it rains, I always look to capture images using reflections, time to stretch your neck.
