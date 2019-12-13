Wixx Mono Typeface

















An alphabet inspired by monospaced fonts, widely used in contexts perceived as technological, such as typography of code lines; a visual language that is coherent to institutional brand messaging​​​​​​​ for Wixx.





Metric studies were essential for structuring the letters, exploring different heights so that undesired encounters between descenders and diacritics did not happen in the future, or so that the letter-spacing was not too far apart, thus creating undesired blank spaces within the text blocks - overall type design technical aspects needed for all proper type design projects.















