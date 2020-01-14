Small Drawings in Ink Winter/Spring 2019
Taylor Mazer
For full length videos of my work with notes on my inking process and drawing techniques:

Drawings are available for purchase via:

To keep up to date with my work at: 
Instagram: @tlmazer
twitter: @taylormazer



Taylor Mazer

    Owners

    Taylor Mazer Grand Rapids, MI, USA

    Small Drawings in Ink Winter/Spring 2019

    This is a selection of drawings I did in winter and spring of 2019.
