Tools
Small Drawings in Ink Winter/Spring 2019
Taylor Mazer
1/14/2020
For full length videos of my work with notes on my inking process and drawing techniques:
patreon.com/taylormazer
Drawings are available for purchase via:
taylordraws.com
To keep up to date with my work at:
Instagram:
@tlmazer
twitter:
@taylormazer
July 4th 2019
Taylor Mazer
Taylor Mazer
Grand Rapids, MI, USA
This is a selection of drawings I did in winter and spring of 2019.
Creative Fields
Drawing
Fine Arts
Illustration
pen and ink
micron
Drawing
cityscape
Landscape
Cloud Drawing
new york city
chicago
copic markers
architecture
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
