Newly Tiny Things • Children's Picture Book
Multiple Owners
Newly Tiny Things
Picture book • Manuscript
Author: Vuon Studio
Status: On going
Written in July 2018
/
Nam’s parents were always busy at work so Grandma took care of him and became the closest person to him. From the day that Grandma passed away, Nam submerged himself in memories of her and neglected everybody else. One day, while chasing after a drawing carried away by the wind, Nam accidentally steps into a strange tunnel whose end has a beloved figure he longed to see.
/
Storyboard
It's a part of our unpublished project. If you're interested in publishing, please contact us.
Thank you!
Newly Tiny Things • Children's Picture Book
185
798
13
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Vuon Illustration Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
    Vinh Nguyen Hanoi, Vietnam
    Rong Pham Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

    Newly Tiny Things • Children's Picture Book

    Children's Picture Book
    185
    798
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.