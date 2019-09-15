Newly Tiny Things • Children's Picture Book

Newly Tiny Things
Picture book • Manuscript
•
Author: Vuon Studio
Status: On going
Written in July 2018
/
Nam’s parents were always busy at work so Grandma took care of him and became the closest person to him. From the day that Grandma passed away, Nam submerged himself in memories of her and neglected everybody else. One day, while chasing after a drawing carried away by the wind, Nam accidentally steps into a strange tunnel whose end has a beloved figure he longed to see.
/
It's a part of our unpublished project. If you're interested in publishing, please contact us.
Thank you!