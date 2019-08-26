COLLECTIE:LAB
Studio Airport
COLLECTIE:LAB / Exhibition, Print [2018]

Collectie:LAB is a permanent exhibition in the Stedelijk Museum Breda (the Netherlands) showcasing lost art pieces from the depot of the museum. With most artefacts there were a lot of questions or even no information available. Because of this the ‘questions’ became fundamental to the concept and design. For each art piece there is a card on the wall with a main question, the code from the depot and the outcome of the research historians did. With these cards visitors were invited to created their own art dossier.
    Creative Fields

