The proper clothes
Pavel Mishkin
#1
"The proper clothes"
In the buckwheat field with bees
#2
"Goodbye my partner"
This illustration was made for Inc. Russia (the magazine about small businesses and startups). 
The article was about the situation when a partner leaves the business.
#3
"The tea ritual"
This illustration was made for Zwyklezycie magazine (Poland)
This issue is about the rituals in the whole world.
#4
"The date with hamburgers"
The Client: The MODI shop. The illustration was used on postcards.
#5
"The birthday and friends"
The Client: The MODI shop. The illustration was used on postcards.
#6
"The inspection"
The detection of the poisonous mushroom before it was eaten
#7
"The hairstyles"
The meeting with a hedgehog in the forest.
#8
"The Basketball vs The Basketbox"
It's a whole new way of looking.
