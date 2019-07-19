Spaces in Between
Recent personal paintings, a drawing, and a risograph print for group exhibitions at Giant Robot 2 and Nucleus Portland. Most of these pieces were done traditionally, while the risograph was done with Procreate on the 12.9" iPad Pro and finished in Adobe Photoshop on a Windows PC before being printed.
Exhibitions:
1
Leonardo Santamaria, Kristina Collantes, Shoko Ishida, Nucleus Portland, OR
January 12-January 30, 2019
2
Spaces in Between, Giant Robot 2, Los Angeles, CA
January 26-February 13, 2019
3
Rakugaki, Giant Robot 2, Los Angeles, CA
March 9-March 27, 2019