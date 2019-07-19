Spaces in Between
Leonardo Santamaria
Spaces in Between
////////////////////////

Recent personal paintings, a drawing, and a risograph print for group exhibitions at Giant Robot 2 and Nucleus Portland. Most of these pieces were done traditionally, while the risograph was done with Procreate on the 12.9" iPad Pro and finished in Adobe Photoshop on a Windows PC before being printed.


Exhibitions:

1
Leonardo Santamaria, Kristina Collantes, Shoko Ishida, Nucleus Portland, OR
January 12-January 30, 2019

2
Spaces in Between, Giant Robot 2, Los Angeles, CA
January 26-February 13, 2019

3
Rakugaki, Giant Robot 2, Los Angeles, CA
March 9-March 27, 2019
Split Ends
Risograph on paper. 9” x 12”
For the Spaces in Between group exhibition at Giant Robot 2, Los Angeles, January 2019.
Forgetting My Roots
Graphite, acrylic, and colored pencil on paper mounted onto panel. 12” x 16”
For the Spaces in Between group exhibition at Giant Robot 2, Los Angeles, January 2019.
Bad Hair Day
Graphite, acrylic, and colored pencil on paper mounted onto panel. 12” x 16”
For the Spaces in Between group exhibition at Giant Robot 2, Los Angeles, January 2019.
Good Hair Day I
Graphite, acrylic, and colored pencil on paper mounted onto panel. 9” x 12”
For the Spaces in Between group exhibition at Giant Robot 2, Los Angeles, January 2019.
Good Hair Day II
Graphite, acrylic, and colored pencil on paper mounted onto panel. 9” x 12”
For the Spaces in Between group exhibition at Giant Robot 2, Los Angeles, January 2019.
Mistaken Identities

Acrylic, graphite, and colored pencil on paper mounted onto panel. 12” x 16”
Personal work for a three-person exhibition at Nucleus Portland with Shoko Ishida and Kristina Collantes, January 2019.
Shell
Acrylic, graphite, and colored pencil on paper mounted onto panel. 12” x 16”
Personal work for a three-person exhibition at Nucleus Portland with Shoko Ishida and Kristina Collantes, January 2019.
Face/Off
Graphite on paper. 8.5” x 11”
Personal work for the Rakugaki drawing exhibition at Giant Robot 2, April 2019.
Spaces in Between
181
737
10
Published:
Leonardo Santamaria

    Owners

    Leonardo Santamaria Los Angeles, CA, USA

    Spaces in Between

    Recent personal paintings, a drawing, and a risograph print for group exhibitions at Giant Robot 2 and Nucleus Portland. Most of these pieces wer Read More
    181
    737
    10
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.