Various Editorial Illustrations III
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
A series of conceptually-charged editorial illustrations for clients such as Cincinnati Magazine, TED, Institutional Investor, Footwear News, and Sierra Magazine. These were either published as online-only digital illustrations, or both digital and in print.
All pieces done with Procreate on the 12.9" iPad Pro and finished in Adobe Photoshop on a Windows PC.
A Fire in Pleasant Ridge
Why Changing How We View Pain is The Key to Addressing The Opioid Crisis
Family Offices Are Torn: Secrecy or Deals?
Buyout Firms Are Gorging on Credit
Taking Pride: Brands Are Supporting LGBTQ Inclusion Like Never Before
My Very Own Wildfire