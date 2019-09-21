Wixx Telecom

Approach

We diagnosed in the process that the way Wixx identified itself was a reflection of what the market practiced: excessively friendly verbal identities, along with overly playful visual identities, illustrations and graphics inspired by what is perceived as "wireless "or "wifi " along with common advertising language, even the logotype symbol was an allusion to wifi connection, a language usually found in smaller B2C consumer telecom companies in Brazil, like Wixx before the business positioning shift.





Understanding the context of the shift, we looked into understanding the verbal and visual language necessary to ensure that Wixx graduated from being a "small generic telecom" to a corporate service "specialist telecom". The first step was to define through brand archetypes, the persona whose personality would guide the process: The Governor, whom with technical mastery, expresses his expertise objectively through a direct tone of voice and total control.





Visual and Verbal Identity

To support this discourse, we created the visual identity and its elements for maximum objectivity and identification: Wixx wordmark and short signature "W.", a graphic compositions language (inspired by transmission and responsiveness) which is extended to all printed material randomly. The chromatic palette was reduced to 3 colors, where black and copper predominate and with a tone of voice adjustment that establishes their perception at the desired balancing level: Wixx are experts, "for today or forever", where 'today' = events and 'forever' = fixed networks - which become the brand's tagline.





Custom Typography

Considering the importance of the typographic voice for conveying corporate messages, we created a custom typographic family. An alphabet inspired by monospaced fonts, widely used in contexts perceived as technological, typography of code lines, a visual language that with coherent institutional brand messaging - enables us to develop all brand touchpoints necessary for the positioning shift. More on Wixx Mono Typeface soon to be published on a specific case study.















