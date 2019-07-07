Siblings
Fabrice Le Nezet
Siblings is a film featuring a collection of Kinetic Digital Sculptures.

Sometimes we look at random manufactured objects thinking:
“I have no idea what it is but I like this shape, I feel a connection to it. It hasn’t been design to be a piece of art but there is something beautiful with it.”

Those sculptures are industrial Totems, some sort of memories of the modern world.

The film celebrates industrial and product design, with each sculpture revisiting an elementary mechanical or physical idea such as rotation, translation, compression, magnetisation, vibration, tension, undulation, etc. This project explores the idea of function without functionality. Those playful repeating movements give each sculpture a distinct character resulting in the personnification of those abstract dancing figures.

As for the soundtrack, I worked closely with music producer Niccolò Chotkowski to create a enigmatic and powerful atmosphere. The idea was to bring sensuality and humanity to the film in contrast with the clinical nature of those sculptures. This gives a voice and a spirit to this family of shapes gathering in trance.
