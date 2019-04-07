Doif - A Magical Tail
This is the story of how Doif came to be,
Daisy’s best friend and part of the family;
Join Doif and Daisy as they set sail,
on a magical journey about a dog and his magical tail.
Daisy raced over to mummy and said ‘We are getting a dog!’
‘Mummy’ she said
I was promised by Queen frog!&
Mummy looked over at frog who was slimy and green
‘Oh Daisy, you do love a daydream’.
Daisy picked the dog up off the floor,
‘Mummy! Daddy!’ she said, look what queen frog left at the door.
Daisy! Said Mummy, ‘that frog did not send you that dog!”
‘Certainly not that green slimy one sitting on that log?’
So that is the story of how Doif came to be,
He now lives with Daisy and his new family,
Doif loves Daisy and mummy and daddy,
But he isn’t yet sure about his brother Harry.
If you wait for the next chapter we will tell,
How Daisy makes Doif cast his very first spell,
For Doif is a magical dog that will become your best friend,
Hell be by your side to, to the very end.
