Google Next '19
FOREAL® Studio
We teamed up with VSA to create 36 animated visuals for
Google’s biggest conference in 2019: Google Next in San Francisco.
Build on an established glyph system, our detailed artwork showcases a vibrant and exciting cloud conference. Our work got used in visual systems on the event,
for the conference talks and on a huge scale out-of-home advertisement.
Test
...
Google Next '19
438
1818
23
Published:
FOREAL® Studio

    Owners

    FOREAL® Studio Trier, Germany

    Google Next '19

    CLIENT: Google AGENCY: VSA Partners ARTIST REPRESENTATION: Snyder ANIMATION SUPPORT: Philip Lück
    438
    1818
    23
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.