Google Next '19

We teamed up with VSA to create 36 animated visuals for
Google’s biggest conference in 2019: Google Next in San Francisco.
Build on an established glyph system, our detailed artwork showcases a vibrant and exciting cloud conference. Our work got used in visual systems on the event,
for the conference talks and on a huge scale out-of-home advertisement.
