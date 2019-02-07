Brand Platform





The mission of «City of the Sun» is to make the world a better and kinder place with the help of love, knowledge and wisdom. Founders of the school are convinced that the main goal of modern education is not simply to provide formal knowledge, but to develop a moral backbone of a child that will help him to grow up.





Platform establishment stage became a pivotal step in the project as the place started to turn into a cultural space for human development as it was represented by the founder of humanist pedagogy as well as «City of the Sun» mastermind — Shalva Amonashvili. The concept of positioning was based on family values as it is undeniable that only family — supportive and caring — can help develop the best abilities in a child.





Identity





Neat logo, graphic elements and the whole system of visual end-to-end identification emphasize the character of the brand: «City of the Sun» is a free-minded space with a friendly atmosphere welcoming every child and their parents.