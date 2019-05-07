Pau Capitale humaine - Brand design

Graphéine supported the Pau conurbation in the creation of its territorial brand and the harmonisation of its brand architecture . Pau, a town in the southwest of France, is a city with a rich heritage.





Several identities have followed one another since 1971. The last one was signed "Pau Porte des Pyrénées" and was designed in 2011 by Dragon Rouge agency. With the creation of the Pau Béarn Pyrénées conurbation in 2017, a project to harmonize brand architecture was initiated. The objective was to create the territorial brand "Pau Capitale Humaine" and to rationalize all the city's brands . It was also a question of designing an editorial charter adapted to all sectoral public policies: supply of services, equipment... in order to allow identification and readability of all the city's communications.



