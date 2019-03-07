Discover
Characters / Plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/3/2019
https://www.youtube.com/user/plan25plan
Characters / Plasticine
130
866
9
Published:
June 30th, 2019
Sung-jae KIM
Pierrot Character Design
Sung-jae KIM
125
903
Featured In
Behance.net
—
6/9/2019
Cat Character Stop Motion Animation
Sung-jae KIM
2195
18055
Featured In
Illustration
—
6/20/2019
Dinosaurs / plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
587
3062
Featured In
Illustration
—
6/1/2019
Dharma Character / Plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
171
1619
Plasticine illustration
Sung-jae KIM
178
1360
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/19/2019
EVERBEBE character design
Sung-jae KIM
1283
14790
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/22/2018
Caricature Chess / Plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
1093
15935
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/14/2018
Animal Characters / Plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
803
18060
Featured In
Behance.net
—
1/2/2018
Animal Characters / Plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
1857
24704
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/15/2017
Animal calendar / plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
2881
33915
Owners
Sung-jae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Characters / Plasticine
Characters / Plasticine
130
866
9
Published:
June 30th 2019
Tools
Plasticine
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Sculpting
,
Plasticine
totoro
spiderman
toy story
pinocchio
TANOS
animation
helboy
cute
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
