Siempre Playa Project is an artistic residence sponsored by SIMCA in Playa del Carmen, Mexico that was born as an effort to promote the growth of culture and art in this city, and which provides a space for artists from diverse backgrounds to create, inspire and make themselves known.





The four artists that collaborated in this project were invited to visit the Riviera Maya to portray the spirit and beauty of this region. Violeta Hernández, Kitty Ramos, Malika Favre and Futura made a series of four illustrations with their own styles that, through different shapes and colors, invite us to explore the natural richness and diversity of the area with a fresh and personal vision.





Thanks to this effort to encourage art, the first exhibition opened in March of this year, in which the large format illustrations, printed in serigraphy, were presented.



