The New Gods (TV Kills Everything 2019)

First personal project in almost a year. Sequel to my "TV Kills Everything" project from years back. I find that footwear design takes up most of my design time these days so it's refreshing to do projects just for me.

Inspired by 1980s media, excessive escapism, various forms of mind control, and the current state of America.



I tried combining a number of themes as well as styles and eras of design.





Tshirts, stickers, notebooks, mugs etc. available through TeePublic

Skins available soon through DecalGirl