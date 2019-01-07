The New Gods (TV Kills Everything 2019)
Jared Nickerson
First personal project in almost a year. Sequel to my "TV Kills Everything" project from years back. I find that footwear design takes up most of my design time these days so it's refreshing to do projects just for me.
Inspired by 1980s media, excessive escapism, various forms of mind control, and the current state of America.

I tried combining a number of themes as well as styles and eras of design.

Tshirts, stickers, notebooks, mugs etc. available through TeePublic.
Skins available soon through DecalGirl
Project also available on Instagram
The New Gods (TV Kills Everything 2019)
125
749
6
Published:
Jared Nickerson

    Owners

    Jared Nickerson San Diego, CA, USA

    The New Gods (TV Kills Everything 2019)

    Sequel to TV Kills Everything
    125
    749
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.