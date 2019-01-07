MPREIS Don Patata - Packaging

M P R E I S P O T A T O E S
Don Patata
The potato, or as it is called in Italy "la Patata", is the secret rock star of every pantry. Grown in natural soil, strong temperature differences between day and night bring out the finest flavors in the premium potatoes. A quality that can now not only be tasted, but also seen thanks to the new packaging design by moodley.
C R E D I T S
Client: MPreis Warenvertriebs GmbH
Project management & consulting: Sabrina Dojlidko
Creative Direction: Mike Fuisz
Art Direction: Marie Pierer
Graphic Design: Marie Pierer, Kristina Kurre
Portfolio-Photography: Lumikki
