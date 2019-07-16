DÍNAMO
Rubio & del Amo
DÍNAMO is a quarterly publication that includes the youth programming of the City of Murcia, with interviews to the most cool people of the city.
Each issue revolves around a specific theme, which is the thread to introduce the programming content of the youth initiatives of the city. 

DÍNAMO 1

This first issue is a declaration of intent. A vindication of the print media, a commitment to physical media in the digital age. Because it is not the same to see something on a screen than to have it in your hands while impact in your eyes.

Illustration by Paula Navarro
DÍNAMO 2

We all want to be influencers for a short while, and we want it because, after all, we are also followers and we follow people who inspire us and share with enthusiasm everything they do. Therefore, this second Dínamo is dedicated to some young people who strive to be the best.
DÍNAMO 3

The third issue of Dynamo is dedicated to lovers of rare things. To all those who find it difficult to explain to their mother what they do on Friday nights and all those who have ever looked at them strangely for going against the rules.

Illustration by Rayo Salvaje
