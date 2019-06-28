















ETIQA Brand eXperience Design







ETIQA is a brand launched by "filt", a company specialized in manufacturing filters.It is a brand that is specialized in masks that enables you to enjoy 'clean air' comfortably, based on expertise in manufacturing high-efficiency filters and design suitable for Asian face types.We have developed a brand concept as 'Comfortable Breathing Ware' to convey a mask brand that provides clean and comfortable breathing.Based on brand concept, we defined three core values: 'Easy & Comfortable', 'Eco-Friendly', 'Etiquette'.ETIQA's logo is derived on clean air filtered through the mask filter. And ETIQA BLUE, typography, and graphic motif systems deliver clean and comfortable brand image.We Deliver ETIQA's identity through all design applications that consumers experience, such as packages, advertising, and the web.







Creative Director : Myungsup Shin, Sabum Byun

BX Strategist : Jangsoon Choe, Jisu Kim

BX Designer : Hyojin Lee, Hyeri Yoo, Sieun Baek

Product Designer : Daniel Kim, Hojung Cha

UX Designer : Yoojin Jeon, Donghwan Lee, Donggu Kim

UI Designer : Jaehoon Lee, Minjae Baek

Developer : Jeonghyuck Won, Mira Jung, Sihyung Park

















