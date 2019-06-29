EDITORIAL PROJECTS - SUMMER 2019
Made Up
MADE UP EDITORIAL PROJECTS: SUMMER 2019
WASHINGTON POST: CLIMATE CHANGE COVER
Made Up contributed a cover design to the Washington Post's recent climate change special edition, with the entire issue composed of creative covers inspired by articles about the impact of climate change on the planet. 
Sketches
Digital linework
Final art
HEMISPHERES MAGAZINE
Section opener for a feature about the 50 year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.
Final art
Alt colourway
CSP: TOP 202
Made Up created a series of typographic pieces for a US publication focused on convenience retail. 
Sketches
Cover art
Opener
Pullout poster
Spot illo
Spot illo
Spot illo
Typographic illustration
Spreads
GRID MAGAZINE
Information-graphic styled typographic illustration, for a Prague-based real estate company publication, showing the company's growth since its inception. 
Sketch
Digital development
Digital development
Cover art
Data-vis double page spread 
Alt colourway
Alt colourway
That's all folks - thanks for your time!

Cheers

Charles
