MADE UP EDITORIAL PROJECTS: SUMMER 2019
WASHINGTON POST: CLIMATE CHANGE COVER
Made Up contributed a cover design to the Washington Post's recent climate change special edition, with the entire issue composed of creative covers inspired by articles about the impact of climate change on the planet.
HEMISPHERES MAGAZINE
Section opener for a feature about the 50 year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.
CSP: TOP 202
Made Up created a series of typographic pieces for a US publication focused on convenience retail.
GRID MAGAZINE
Information-graphic styled typographic illustration, for a Prague-based real estate company publication, showing the company's growth since its inception.