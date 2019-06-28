Moleskine Sketches III
Pedro Correa
Since December of 2017 I have been sponsored as an artist by Moleskine and here are some illustrations that I've made since then. All illustrations were made using Brush or Pen over Moleskine Watercolor Album + colors and textures on Procreate and Photoshop. Textures by True Grit Texture Supply.
------
Desde Dezembro de 2017 eu sou patrocinado como artista pela Moleskine e aqui estão algumas ilustrações que fiz desde então. Todas foram feitas com pincel  ou caneta sobre Moleskine Watercolor Album, coloridas e texturizadas no Procreate e Photoshop. Texturas por True Grit Texture Supply.
You can buy my prints on Society6 HERE!
