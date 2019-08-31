Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Memories 思い出
Paiheme Studio
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/31/2019
Thank you for watching !
More works on
Facebook
&
Instagram
!
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Memories 思い出
83
361
1
Published:
August 29th, 2019
Paiheme Studio
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Wolfgang Violet ビニール
Paiheme Studio
682
3,805
Featured In
Fashion
—
2/14/2019
Paiheme Studio Lookbook
Paiheme Studio
1,558
10,829
Erasure ネオ東京
Paiheme Studio
1,239
7,998
Featured In
Illustrator
—
8/13/2019
Black & Orange イラスト
Paiheme Studio
2,037
9,988
Phish Poster コンサート
Paiheme Studio
1,911
10,297
91's Cocktail 版画
Paiheme Studio
1,994
11,833
Neo Tokyo 迷宮
Paiheme Studio
810
6,520
Featured In
Illustration
—
4/9/2018
Featured In
Photoshop
—
10/28/2018
Paiheme スタジオ Tattoos 1
Paiheme Studio
3,173
23,044
Maneki-neko 招き猫 - A Lucky Cat Art Exhibition
Paiheme Studio
354
2,502
Thank You !
Paiheme Studio
915
6,952
Owners
Paiheme Studio
Caen, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Memories 思い出
A couple of illustrations inspired by mangas depicting absurd or random black and white stories.
83
361
1
Published:
August 29th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
paiheme
paiheme studio
manga
memories
absurdity
black and white
Retro
vintage
japanese
ILLUSTRATION
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.