Dusty Road

Dusty Road manages and represents a spectrum of extraordinary creatives who bring something special and unusual to their worlds of Advertising, Film & Television, Design and Tech. After being represented by Dusty Road for several years we were approached by the co-founders, Lucy, and Bruce Everett to revitalize the existing identity. Since the Agency’s establishment in 2014, Dusty Road had quickly built a reputation as a leading creative talent agency in New Zealand. For this reason, we recognized the vibrant green and decretive logo as memorable characteristics of the brand. Instead of reinventing the wheel we looked at how these elements could be revitalized in today’s visual landscape.