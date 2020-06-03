La Presse - Nouvelle Nouvelle

La Presse completely overhauled its mobile app, and to celebrate La Presse’s innovation we created a giant demo of the app. In the metro, digital boards were transformed into giant cellphones showing the news, synched with La Presse’s mobile app. This concept was replicated across a number of media and locations. The idea of the newest news was pushed even further by creating the first wild posting of real-time news. For an entire day, we displayed the newest news that appeared on the app.