La Presse - Nouvelle Nouvelle
Multiple Owners




La Presse completely overhauled its mobile app, and to celebrate La Presse’s innovation we created a giant demo of the app. In the metro, digital boards were transformed into giant cellphones showing the news, synched with La Presse’s mobile app. This concept was replicated across a number of media and locations. The idea of the newest news was pushed even further by creating the first wild posting of real-time news. For an entire day, we displayed the newest news that appeared on the app.




La Presse a complètement repensé son application mobile. Et pour célébrer le caractère novateur de La Presse, nous avons créé une démonstration, qui l’est tout autant. Dans le métro, des écrans d’affichage ont été transformés en énormes téléphones. On y a diffusé l’actualité, synchronisée avec l’application de La Presse. Cette démonstration en direct a été reproduite sous différentes formes, dans différents lieux et médias de proximité. L’idée de la nouvelle nouvelle a été poussée encore plus loin, par la création de la toute première « publicité sauvage de nouvelles en direct ». Durant toute la journée, on affichait l’actualité au rythme de l’application.








Agency: Cossette
Creative Direction: Richard Bélanger
Strategy: Florence Girod, Mélissa Hébert
​​​​​​​Copywriting: Mélanie Delisle
Art Direction: Eloïse Daigle, Simon-Charles Couture, David Théroux,
Product: Benoit Chapellier, Nicolas Girault
Studio: Daniel Cartier, Mario Lévesque, Maxime Bluteau
Photographer: Sarah Dimmock



La Presse - Nouvelle Nouvelle
87
740
7
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Simon Charles Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Eloïse Daigle Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    David Théroux Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    La Presse - Nouvelle Nouvelle

    La Presse completely overhauled its mobile app, and to celebrate La Presse’s innovation we created a giant demo of the app. In the metro, digital Read More
    87
    740
    7
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.