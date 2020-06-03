La Presse - Nouvelle Nouvelle

La Presse completely overhauled its mobile app, and to celebrate La Presse’s innovation we created a giant demo of the app. In the metro, digital boards were transformed into giant cellphones showing the news, synched with La Presse’s mobile app. This concept was replicated across a number of media and locations. The idea of the newest news was pushed even further by creating the first wild posting of real-time news. For an entire day, we displayed the newest news that appeared on the app.
La Presse a complètement repensé son application mobile. Et pour célébrer le caractère novateur de La Presse, nous avons créé une démonstration, qui l’est tout autant. Dans le métro, des écrans d’affichage ont été transformés en énormes téléphones. On y a diffusé l’actualité, synchronisée avec l’application de La Presse. Cette démonstration en direct a été reproduite sous différentes formes, dans différents lieux et médias de proximité. L’idée de la nouvelle nouvelle a été poussée encore plus loin, par la création de la toute première « publicité sauvage de nouvelles en direct ». Durant toute la journée, on affichait l’actualité au rythme de l’application.
Agency: Cossette
Creative Direction: Richard Bélanger
Strategy: Florence Girod, Mélissa Hébert
Copywriting: Mélanie Delisle
Art Direction: Eloïse Daigle, Simon-Charles Couture, David Théroux,
Product: Benoit Chapellier, Nicolas Girault
Studio: Daniel Cartier, Mario Lévesque, Maxime Bluteau
Photographer: Sarah Dimmock
