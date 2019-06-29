Namibia
A trip of 12 days driving around this beautiful country. 

After starting in Windhoek, our first destination was the Namib Desert with its scenic place, Sossusvlei, a white salt/clay pan decorated with dead trees.

Our route brought us all the way to the coast near Swakopmund and Walvis Bay were we could observe thousands of flamingos bathing between sanddunes and ocean water.
This time, I finally had the possibility to see the place where the desert meets the Atlantic Ocean. A mindblowing place where I will return for sure.  
As our route took us further up north, we visited the desert elephants, the himba, a tribe of nomadics and ended up in the Etosha National Park to find wildlife. 

But through all this journey, it was this one evening at a well known waterhole where the true African magic took place. 
A herd of 40-50 elephants showed up just when the sun was about to set and gave us a truly spectacular encounter. An hour that felt like minutes.

Lastly I finished my trip with a local flight above the vast Namibian landscape and tired but happy,I took the long flight back home the day after.
Endless layers.
Sossusvlei.
Namib Desert.
Dunes as high as mountains.
Moving light.
Raven, always at the most deadly places.
Flamingo dancing in the ocean. 
Ocean and desert.
Oasis.
Dune drives.
Where the dunes meet the ocean. 
Details.
Blinded.
Thirsty.
Elephant ghost.
Happy.
New generations.
Himba.
Himba.
Himba.
Attentive.
Himba.
Cheetah in the morning.
A quick encounter with a leopard.
Morning stretch.
Take off.
Namibian roads from above.
Vastness.
The beginning of the desert.
Sundowner.
    A roadtrip through Namibia in 12 days.
